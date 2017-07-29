Pedestrian struck by car in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn (WTNH) — A woman is in the hospital following a serious accident in Torrington on Saturday evening.

Torrington Police reports that the Accident Investigation Team is looking into a serious motor vehicle accident near the McDonalds on Main St. Police say that the woman was struck by a car as she was crossing the street early Saturday evening. She was then transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, and later flown to Hartford Hospital by Life Star. There is no word yet on the woman’s identity or condition.

Main St. will be closed in the area of McDermott Ave for the next several hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department.