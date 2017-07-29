Robotics making an impact in medicine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When you think of robots many think of science fiction but this morning Dr. Matthew Lopresti stopped by our studio to talk about the strides robotics are making in the medical field.

Some questions Dr. Lopresti answers in the above video are:

1) There’s been an uptick with automation/robotics in the medical field – and – this is expected to continue. Why?

2) The pictures shown are robotics that aid in hair transplantation. What exactly does this do?

3) As a surgeon, what do you look for when something comes into the market? Does it replace the surgeon – or – how much should it aid?

4) How does the patient benefit – exactly?

