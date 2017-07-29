Shore Line Trolley Museum in East Haven celebrates history

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shore Line Trolley Museum in East Haven celebrated a great deal of history on Saturday.

All of it is part of the annual Trolley Festival.

The event showcases collections from the museum including trolley cars that usually aren’t seen running.

There’s also a car on display that was under the World Trade Center when the towers collapsed on September 11th.

The festival also marks an important day.

“it’s the birthday for the trolley, the original trolley line that opened on July 31, 1900. It was a commuter service and opened a commuter line from Branford to New Haven. We’ve been operating trolleys on this line since 1900,” said John Proto of the Shore Line Trolley Museum.

This is the second year for the event.