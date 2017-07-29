Stamford firefighters battle 2 overnight fires

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford firefighters fought two overnight fires, one in the area of Cold Spring Road, the other on Huckleberry Hollow.

According to officials, at 11:30 p.m. Friday night officers were dispatched to Cold Spring Road. They say when city firefighters arrived they found a working fire in the attic of a two an a half story single-family home.

Authorities say the occupants of the home evacuated safely prior to firefighters arrival. However, officials report that a second alarm fire was quickly transmitted to bring more crews to the scene.

Officials say within 35 minutes of their arrival firefighters brought the fire under control. They say there was heavy damage to the attic with smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the house.

Fire officials say the two adult occupants were relocated by American Red Cross.

At around 1:22 a.m, Stamford Fire Officials say they were dispatched to a home on Huckleberry Hollow for a report that it was filling up with smoke. They say city companies, Long Ridge, Turn of River, and Belltown volunteer companies responded to the scene.

According to officials, when they arrived they found a large, single-family home charged with smoke and the two occupants had already evacuated.

Officials say firefighters found a stubborn fire in the floor between the first and second floor in the home. They say two hose lines were stretched and the floors were open up to gain access to the fire.

Fire Officials say the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Authorities say for both incidents there were no reported injuries. They say the causes for both are under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

 

