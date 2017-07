STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened Saturday morning at the Sikorsky Airport.

According to police, there was a fatal accident at the airport’s parking lot. They say police are still on scene with a reconstruction team investigating the accident.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who was killed in the accident.

The cause of the fatal car crash is unknown at this time.

