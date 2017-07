DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple agencies are searching for a missing swimmer in Durham on Saturday night.

According to Trooper Kelly Grant, at approximately 5:40 p.m., they received reports of a missing swimmer who may have drowned at Miller Pond State Park in Durham.

Troopers say they are assisting DEEP and firefighters.

More details about the incident were not immediately available.

