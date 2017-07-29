Waterbury man faces charges for driving under the influence, having narcotics

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing a list of charges after he allegedly drove under the influence and was in possession of narcotics early Saturday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., troopers received calls of a red Acura being operated erratically on Route 8 near exit 30. When troopers responded to the area, they found the Acura and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the driver, who was later identified as Jamarle Hill of Waterbury, they believed he was intoxicated. Hill was placed through a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which police say he failed.

Troopers also discovered narcotics and other drug paraphernalia in the Acura, officers say.

According to police, Hill was taken into custody and is being charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in proper lane, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and illegal possession of narcotics.

Hill was released on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on August 8th.