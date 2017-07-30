15-year-old ATV operator recovering after crashing into tree

Related Coverage Milford Police warn parents to keep kids on dirt bikes, ATVs off public roads

(WTNH) — A 15-year-old is recovering from serious injuries after getting thrown off an ATV and smashing into a tree.

According to police, the boy, from Connecticut, was riding with two other people in Maine.

Officials say the driver went off the shoulder of a private road, causing the vehicle to tip. The driver was then propelled into a tree and suffered serious injuries.

It is not known if the operator was wearing protective equipment at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.