15-year-old ATV operator recovering after crashing into tree

(WTNH) — A 15-year-old is recovering from serious injuries after getting thrown off an ATV and smashing into a tree.

According to police, the boy, from Connecticut, was riding with two other people in Maine.

Officials say the driver went off the shoulder of a private road, causing the vehicle to tip. The driver was then propelled into a tree and suffered serious injuries.

It is not known if the operator was wearing protective equipment at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

