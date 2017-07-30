Capitol Report: Discussion on the likelihood of a state budget agreement

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Capitol Report “After Hours” clip, host Tom Dudchik and the panel keep the heated conversation going on the likelihood of a state budget agreement.

Connecticut has now operated for nearly a month without a state budget in place.

The state Senate is scheduled to vote on Monday regarding a state employee concession agreement. The measure is currently deadlocked with an 18-18 tie.

