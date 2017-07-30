Capitol Report: House votes to pass state employee union concessions deal

Related Coverage Senate to vote on state employee concession agreement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On this episode of the Capitol Report, the panel discusses the passage of the state employee union concessions deal.

The measure passed by a narrow margin, with 78 yea votes and 72 no votes.

The panel also discusses the state budget stalemate as politicians on both sides continue to battle for a budget.

Regarding a Republican budget proposed by Rep. Themis Klarides (R), Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D) stated, “Her budget is not only not balanced, it’s illegal and won’t pass the senate. So what would it be more than a political statement than from someone running for governor?”