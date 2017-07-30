Capitol Report: News 8’s Mark Davis discusses the latest on the state budget stalemate

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another week has gone by without Connecticut having a new state budget plan in place.

However, can the union concession agreement be viewed as progress after being approved in the House?

Related Content: Capitol Report: House votes to pass state employee union concessions deal

The agreement now heads upstairs to the Senate where there is currently an 18-18 tie on the measure. A potential vote from the Senate could come on Monday.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis joined the panel to discuss the latest on Capitol happenings.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s