Capitol Report: News 8’s Mark Davis discusses the latest on the state budget stalemate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another week has gone by without Connecticut having a new state budget plan in place.

However, can the union concession agreement be viewed as progress after being approved in the House?

The agreement now heads upstairs to the Senate where there is currently an 18-18 tie on the measure. A potential vote from the Senate could come on Monday.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis joined the panel to discuss the latest on Capitol happenings.