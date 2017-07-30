Capitol Report: Panel discusses President Trump’s speech at Boy Scout Jamboree

Related Coverage Trump shows the Boy Scouts how to start a political fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — President Trump gave a controversial speech at the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

The president talked about his election night victory during the speech and also addressed the political correctness of saying “Merry Christmas” during the holiday season.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy took to Twitter following the speech, calling it “downright icky.”

As a Scout leader, my stomach is in knots about what Trump did today. If you haven’t watched it yet, don’t. It’s downright icky. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 25, 2017