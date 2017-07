WINSTEAD, Conn. (WTNH) — Political activist and Connecticut native Ralph Nader is still going strong.

The former presidential candidate spoke at a Winstead bookstore this week, saying that schools are failing students with a lack of civic engagement.

“In elementary school, civics is pretty much done and we are taught it is so dull. It’s pretty much like eating a ton of sawdust without any butter, it doesn’t connect the students with the community, with the elders,” said Nader.