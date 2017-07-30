Connecticut towns to share $11.5 million in housing funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut’s Department of Housing is awarding 20 municipalities a total of $11.5 million to upgrade and improving affordable housing stock.

The grants are being awarded to small towns with populations of less than 50,000 residents, under the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program. The initiative is administered by the state housing agency using federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Grant recipients include the town of Coventry, which is receiving $800,000 to renovate an 80-unit senior rental development known as Orchard Hill Estates, and the town of Beacon Falls, which is receiving $400,000 to continue its Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program.

The funds help low- and moderate-income homeowners fix up their homes. A total of 10 homes are expected to be rehabilitated.

