Court pre-trial discussions set in police stomping case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The case of a former Connecticut police sergeant charged with stomping on the head of a handcuffed man is returning to court for pre-trial discussions.

The talks in the case of former Hartford Sgt. Sean Spell are set for Monday in Hartford Superior Court.

Spell has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and breach of peace charges in connection with an encounter last year with a suspect following a car chase that ended in West Hartford. He denies any wrongdoing.

Video from a police dashboard camera appears to show Spell stomping on Emilio Diaz’s head as Diaz was on the ground in handcuffs. Spell told authorities he kicked Diaz because Diaz refused to stop spitting blood at him, which Diaz denies.

Spell retired last year amid an excessive force investigation.