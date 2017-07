Morris, CONN. (WTNH) — Crews in Morris responded to reports of a call for help at Camp Washington on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:58 on July 30th, Litchfield County Dispatch received a call for help at 187 Kenyon Rd at Camp Washington in Morris. It was reported that a 15 year old boy had fallen and sustained injuries. Both Morris Fire and Bantam Ambulance responded to the scene.

There is no update yet on the injuries the boy sustained.