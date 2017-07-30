3 injured in plane crash at Danbury Aiport

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury Police are on the scene of a plane crash at Danbury Airport on Sunday morning.

According to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, three people were injured in the crash that happened during take off. Those injured are being treated at Danbury Hospital.

The severity of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

It is not known what caused the crash.

