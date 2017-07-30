Duality School of Music helping to prepare children for the future

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When it comes to after school programs, many help kids pass the time, but this one in particular is geared towards preparing them for their future.

On Sunday morning, Jeff Gitelman, founder of Duality School of Music, stopped by our studio to teach us more about this great program.

Duality School of Music is a national non-profit that focuses on providing advanced music education and industry knowledge to well deserving, talented, young musicians. Duality’s approach of teaching and mentorship builds skills and business acumen for young musicians to become profitable in the current state of the music industry.

The first semester starts October 10th at Amity High School.