Explosive disguised as package severely burns New York man

NEW YORK CITY (WTNH) — The search is now on for the person who put a bomb disguised as a package on someone’s doorstep in New York City.

A 73-year-old man who opened that package is now in the hospital with second and third degree burns. He is also the building’s landlord.

Investigators say the explosive was possible filled with gun powder.

Neighbors ran to give the victim wet towels to cover his burns.

The family who lives there say they say the package, but since it wasn’t addressed to them, they left it outside.