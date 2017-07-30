Hartford woman killed in hit-and-run, police charge teenager

By Published:
(File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have charged a teenager for the hit-and-run from earlier this month that killed a Hartford woman.

Police say on Saturday, 56-year-old Rosella Shuler died at Saint Francis Hospital. On July 18th, Shuler was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for critical injuries after police say she was hit by a vehicle on Ashley Street and Sigourney Street. Officials say the accident resulted in her losing both her legs.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause and manner of her death.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle, later determined to be stolen, had fled the scene before police arrived.

Officials say on July 28th, they issued an arrest warrant charging 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw of Hartford for many charges including, assault, evading responsibility and reckless driving. They say Russaw is already in custody for unrelated charges.

Authorities say in result of Shuler’s death, the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office was notified and a review of applicable charges will be conducted with the investigating Detectives

Hartford Police say this is incident is an ongoing investigation. They say when new charges are validated an arrest warrant will be issued and served at Russaw’s next scheduled court appearance.

 

