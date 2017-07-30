Hundreds participate in soundRunner Sea Legs Shuffle in Guilford

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 800 runners participated in the soundRunner Sea Legs Shuffle in Guilford on Sunday.

The 22nd annual event was held at the Guilford Fairgrounds. More than 800 participants ran along the Guilford shoreline on 5k and 10 mile courses.

The event also featured a fun run for kids and other activities for children.

After the race, participants enjoyed live music, food, beverages, and an awards ceremony.

Sea Legs Shuffle raises money for the Guilford Center for Children and also funds scholarships to children’s programs and summer camps administered through the Guilford Parks and Recreation Department. Money is also given to the Guilford and Branford High School Cross Country Programs.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s