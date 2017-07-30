Hundreds participate in soundRunner Sea Legs Shuffle in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 800 runners participated in the soundRunner Sea Legs Shuffle in Guilford on Sunday.

The 22nd annual event was held at the Guilford Fairgrounds. More than 800 participants ran along the Guilford shoreline on 5k and 10 mile courses.

The event also featured a fun run for kids and other activities for children.

After the race, participants enjoyed live music, food, beverages, and an awards ceremony.

Sea Legs Shuffle raises money for the Guilford Center for Children and also funds scholarships to children’s programs and summer camps administered through the Guilford Parks and Recreation Department. Money is also given to the Guilford and Branford High School Cross Country Programs.