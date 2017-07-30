Long Wharf food truck boom cooks up parking woes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kyra Taylor is one of thousands of visitors flocking to more than a dozen food trucks along New Haven’s redeveloped Long Wharf Drive with plenty of cash to spend.

“I got tacos, we bought pizza and then, we came and got fresh juice from this truck,” Taylor said.

She estimated spending at least $15.

Luis Marrero drove in from Hartford also to spend freely on the variety of food truck vendors.

“Feels like a family environment,” he said. “I know what I want. I love the pina colada so I’m getting two, not one.”

News 8’s Mario Boone caught up to both customers at Fernando Mateo’s La Unica food truck.

“Things have been picking up,” Mateo said of the spike in business since redevelopment of the once depressed area. La Unica is one of the many businesses cashing out on the bustling crowds.

“Sunday is the main day here. Sunday is no complaints,” said Mateo.

It’s not just food trucks. A new boathouse is under construction. But there is a downside to the increased traffic.

“The parking does suck,” Taylor remarked. In fact, several parking lots along Long Wharf were at capacity at 4 p.m. while our cameras were there.

“They should’ve thought of that first before anything, you know, parking for the people,” said Mateo. He explained how the heavy-handed parking enforcement by New Haven police is scaring off repeat customers.

“But what can we do, you know? What can we do,” Mateo said out of frustration.