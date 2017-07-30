Motorcyclist facing charges after crash on I-95 in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is facing charges after a crash with a SUV on Interstate 95 Southbound Saturday.

According to State Police, a Ford Explorer was traveling in the right lane on I-95 in Stamford while a motorcycle was traveling directly behind the SUV.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was driving in a reckless manner when he struck the rear of the SUV in the center lane.

Police say the motorcycle operator, 31-year-old Jason Gadson of Norwalk, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The two occupants in the SUV were no injured.

Gadson was issued a misdemeanor summons for many charges, including reckless operation, misuse of markers, and following too close.

Police say Gadson is schedule to appear in court on Aug. 21.