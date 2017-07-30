New Haven Music on the Green concert series a Saturday night success

Related Coverage Music on the Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The weather on Saturday night was great for the New Haven Music on the Green concert series.

Shelia-E performed on the News 8 stage in front of a large crowd.

Related Content: Music on the Green

News 8’s own Ryan Kristafer was the host of the event that brought out thousands of fans.

“Mini donuts. We have a donut machine and that also goes great with out lemonade,” said Audrey Robinson of Yack Cotton Candy when asked about what people were buying.

Local businesses benefited from the event, as sales were expected to increase by $500.