New Haven’s Long Wharf corridor thriving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It appears New Haven’s gamble to revitalize the Long Wharf corridor is paying off.

Food truck vendors up and down the strip told News 8 that more and more customers are flocking to the area with cash to spend.

Sunday seems to be the biggest day of the week, attracting people across Connecticut and beyond.

Right now, there are about 14 food trucks. There are plans to double that number soon.

However, the downside to the explosion in growth is the lack of parking, according to vendors.

Vendors are also complaining that New Haven Police are driving customers away by writing excessive parking tickets.

But everyone agrees they are racking in the cash from the increased traffic.

“A lot of people have been coming,” said Fernando Mateo of La Unica Food Truck. “It’s been people saying for years they’ve been dying to come down but they never stopped. But lately a lot of people been stopping, out of state and out of town.”