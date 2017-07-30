Norwich Police arrest New York man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police arrest a New York man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank Saturday morning.

According to police, at 11:50 a.m. officers responded to a report of a suspicious male behind the Dime Bank on West Town Street. They say when officers arrived they found the accused, 30-year-old Maximilian Beres of Port Jefferson Station, New York, in close proximity to the bank.

Officials say his vehicle was parked in a secluded area of the bank and Beres was found wearing several layers of clothing. They say he was also found to be armed with two knives.

Authorities say the Norwich Police Department Detective Division responded to assist.

Officials say based on evidence found in the investigation, officers were able to quickly discover he was plotting to rob the Dime Bank before it closed.

Norwich Police say Beres was found to have an extensive criminal history, which included a prior arrest for a bank robbery in the state of New York in May. Authorities say because of alert citizens and the thorough investigation by officers, Beres was unable to complete the crime.

Police say Beres was placed under arrest and held in lieu of a $250,000 bond. They say Beres was charged with criminal attempt at robbery, criminal attempt at larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and illegal possession a motor vehicle marker plate.