Officials identify body found at Millers Pond State Park

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have released the name of the man whose body was recovered from the water at Millers Pond State Park on Saturday.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, the body belongs to Romiro Bonilla, 33, of Queens, N.Y.

Bonilla’s body was recovered early Saturday evening by the Middletown South District Fire Department Dive Team.

CPR was performed after Bonilla was pulled from the water, but to no avail.

The incident remains under investigation.