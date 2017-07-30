Southington Italian-American Festival held over the weekend

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southington Italian-American festival was celebrated over the weekend.

The event, which ran from July 28 through July 30 featured free entertainment all weekend long with food and vendor booths with items available for purchase. The event also featured a carnival for children. Activities took place on Center Street.

Outdoor Italian Mass was celebrated on Sunday at 10 a.m. followed by the Madonna Della Strada procession to wrap up the festivities.

