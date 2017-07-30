Stamford Fire crews extinguish apartment fire

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Stamford were called to a fire at a downtown high rise building on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say an automatic alarm was triggered on the sixth floor of the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen area of an apartment. An overhead sprinkler had contained the fire to the kitchen and prevented it from spreading throughout the building.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

The smoke and flames caused damage to the apartment as well as to the fourth and fifth floor apartments directly below.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.