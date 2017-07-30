Stamford Fire crews extinguish apartment fire

By Published:
(File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Stamford were called to a fire at a downtown high rise building on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say an automatic alarm was triggered on the sixth floor of the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen area of an apartment. An overhead sprinkler had contained the fire to the kitchen and prevented it from spreading throughout the building.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

The smoke and flames caused damage to the apartment as well as to the fourth and fifth floor apartments directly below.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s