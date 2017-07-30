Teen killed in Plymouth car crash identified

Related Coverage 1 teen killed, several others injured in car crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown Public Schools released a letter identifying the victim of a deadly crash in Plymouth on Saturday that left one teen dead and several others injured.

The teen has been identified as Vincent “Vinny” Cammarata, 17, who passed away from injuries suffered during the crash.

The letter says seven other current and former Watertown students were in the car during the incident.

Counseling and grief support is being offered at Watertown High School on Monday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. in the high school’s media center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.