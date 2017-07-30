Torrington Police identify 2 people involved in serious crash

Related Coverage Pedestrian struck by car in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police have identified the two individuals involved in a serious crash where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to police, at 6:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Main Street at the intersection of Lois Street. They say when officers arrived they found 89-year-old, Nellie Crowston of Torrington, lying in the roadway with an apparent serious head injury.

Authorities say the operator was later identified as, 36-year-old Crystal St. Hilaire of Torrington. They say she was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey north on Main Street, while Crowston was walking diagonally northeast through the intersection. Police say upon entering the intersection St. Hilaire collided with Crowston.

Officials say Crowston was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital then flown to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar where she is being treated for life threatening injuries. They say St. Hilaire did not sustain any injuries from the accident and is cooperating with police.

Authorities say Main Street in the area of McDermott was closed Saturday night for several hours and has since been reopened.

Torrington Police say no charges have been filed at this time and the case is still under investigation. They ask anyone with information pertaining to this accident to contact Sgt. Southard of the Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team.

