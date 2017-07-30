U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters in New Haven Harbor

(Photo courtesy of Station New Haven)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two boaters were rescued near the New Haven Harbor by the United States Coast Guard Saturday night.

Coast Guard Officials say at 10:30 p.m. the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a distress call from a person on a 22-foot boat stating they collided with a buoy in the New Haven Harbor. They say the person also stated they were injured and the other passenger aboard was ejected into the water.

Sector Long Island Sound launched a rescue crew from Coast Guard Station New Haven. Officials say the boat crew arrived on scene and rescued the ejected boater from the water and transferred the other passenger from the distressed boat onto the their response boat.

Authorities say the crew began administering CPR to the ejected boater who had no pulse. They say once they regained the boater’s pulse, they transferred both boaters to emergency medical services who were waiting at a pier in Long Wharf, New Haven.

When the rescue crew returned to the buoy to investigate the damage, officials say the crew discovered the vessel capsized outside the main channel.

 

