WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have located an 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 82-year-old Jane Hayden, left Seacrest Nursing facility around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning and went missing. Police then released information on Hayden in hopes of quickly locating her.

Hayden was located by police just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. She is not believed to have suffered any injuries.