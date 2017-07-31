3 teens arrested after police chase in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Three teens were arrested for allegedly leading Wallingford Police on a pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning.

Police say at around 12:09 a.m., officers noticed a vehicle traveling with no lights on driving the wrong way down a one way street. When officers initiated a motor vehicle stop in the area of North Main Street and Academy Street, the car stopped briefly before taking off at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Rocky Hill. Police pursued it throughout town before eventually ending up on Route 15 Northbound. However as the car approached the Miller Avenue exit in Meriden, it lost control and crashed into the guardrail.

The driver of the car ran but was eventually apprehended. The other two people in the car complied with officers.

Police say they also located a black pellet gun that was realistic to a handgun in the rear passenger compartment.

A 15-year-old from Hartford was charged with weapons in a vehicle, larceny by possession, engaging in pursuit, reckless driving, interfering with an officer and other motor vehicle infractions. A 17-year-old from Hartford was charged with larceny by possession and weapons in a vehicle.

Additionally, 18-year-old Gregory Pena, of Hartford, was charged with larceny by possession and weapons in a vehicle.

The two juveniles were released to their parents and will appear in court on August 9. Pena was released on $25,000 bond and will appear in court on August 14.

