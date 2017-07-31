8 Minute Meals: Ancho-Rubbed Grilled Barbecue Ribs

By Published:

(WTNH)-Chef Eric Westfall, who works at Brookdale Farmington, an assisted living facility for seniors, showed us how to make ancho-rubbed grilled barbecue ribs.

Ancho-Rubbed Grilled Barbecue Ribs

With a delicate hint of spice

Serves 4

Ingredients

2          lbs.       pork spare ribs

2          tsp.      sugar, brown light

2          tsp.      ancho pepper, ground

1 ½      tsp.      garlic, powder

1          tsp.      pepper, black ground

1 ¾      tsp.      onion powder

4          oz.        ketchup

3          oz.        water

 

Ingredients

1          oz,        vinegar, apple cider

½         cup      sugar, granulated

2          tsp.      lemon juice

1          tsp.      Worcestershire sauce

½         tsp.      black pepper, ground

½         tsp.      onion powder

½         tsp.      mustard, ground

4          sprigs   basil, fresh

 

Step-by-Step Instructions

  • In a bowl, combine and mix brown sugar, ancho pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Preheat the oven to 450° F. Using the spice mixture, rub and completely cover the ribs. Place the ribs on a pan and completely cover them with foil. Cook ribs for approximately 1.5 hours.
  • For the barbecue sauce, bring the water, ketchup, vinegar, sugar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, onion powder and mustard to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring until thickened, about 30 minutes.
  • Remove the ribs from the oven. Let them rest for about 5 minutes. Discard the foil and place on a grill or broiler. Because the ribs are cooked, char will take place quickly, monitor closely during this stage.
  • As the ribs continue to cook on the grill, baste them with the BBQ sauce. Use a pastry brush during this process making sure the ribs are coated evenly on both sides. Continue to turn the ribs during the grilling process.
  • Place the ribs on a cutting board and cut into desired portion size. Remember to keep the bones on each portion as this is one part of serving ribs.
  • Serve the ribs immediately to avoid temperature loss. The ribs should be drizzled with barbecue sauce and extra sauce served on the side as a condiment.

 

 

