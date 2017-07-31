8 Minute Meals: Ancho-Rubbed Grilled Barbecue Ribs

(WTNH)-Chef Eric Westfall, who works at Brookdale Farmington, an assisted living facility for seniors, showed us how to make ancho-rubbed grilled barbecue ribs.
Ancho-Rubbed Grilled Barbecue Ribs
With a delicate hint of spice
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 lbs. pork spare ribs
2 tsp. sugar, brown light
2 tsp. ancho pepper, ground
1 ½ tsp. garlic, powder
1 tsp. pepper, black ground
1 ¾ tsp. onion powder
4 oz. ketchup
3 oz. water
1 oz, vinegar, apple cider
½ cup sugar, granulated
2 tsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp. black pepper, ground
½ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. mustard, ground
4 sprigs basil, fresh
Step-by-Step Instructions
- In a bowl, combine and mix brown sugar, ancho pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Preheat the oven to 450° F. Using the spice mixture, rub and completely cover the ribs. Place the ribs on a pan and completely cover them with foil. Cook ribs for approximately 1.5 hours.
- For the barbecue sauce, bring the water, ketchup, vinegar, sugar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, onion powder and mustard to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring until thickened, about 30 minutes.
- Remove the ribs from the oven. Let them rest for about 5 minutes. Discard the foil and place on a grill or broiler. Because the ribs are cooked, char will take place quickly, monitor closely during this stage.
- As the ribs continue to cook on the grill, baste them with the BBQ sauce. Use a pastry brush during this process making sure the ribs are coated evenly on both sides. Continue to turn the ribs during the grilling process.
- Place the ribs on a cutting board and cut into desired portion size. Remember to keep the bones on each portion as this is one part of serving ribs.
- Serve the ribs immediately to avoid temperature loss. The ribs should be drizzled with barbecue sauce and extra sauce served on the side as a condiment.