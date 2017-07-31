Bachelorette contestant from Meriden talks with News 8 ahead of Tell-All episode

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fans of ABC’s “The Bachelorette“ are getting to the end of the season. We’ll soon find out who Rachel is engaged to.

Before the finale, we’ll hear from all of the men she eliminated Monday night at 8:00 p.m.

News 8 talked to one of the men, who’s from Connecticut, about what he plans to say during Monday night’s “Men Tell-All” episode.

Matt Munson, of Meriden, was already eliminated, but News 8’s Laura Huthinson had the chance to talk to him about his experience before he flew back for the “Men Tell-All” episode. As you may remember, Munson is the guy who showed up on night one in a penguin suit.

Well, it must’ve resonated with Bachelorette Rachel, because he stuck around until the end of the season, just shy of bringing her to his hometown to meet her parents.

After elimination, Munson returned home to Connecticut to go back to work, and visit the Boys and Girls Club of Meriden, where he also coaches basketball. That’s where we caught up with him to find out what he plans to say on the “Tell-All” episode.

What I thought was pretty interesting was to see how Lee was sort of intentionally stirring the pot, all the time. So i would speak to something like that because I don’t. I think it took away from our experience; so its an opportunity to get some things off my chest.”

Nothing has been announced yet, but it’s possible we’ll see more of him on “Bachelor In Paradise“, a spin-off of the hit show.

The “Men Tell-All” episode airs tonight at 8:00 right here on News 8.