Back to school shopping to top $83 billion in U.S.

WTNH.com staff Published:
Image: Big Stock

(WTNH) — When it comes to gearing up for back to school, hold onto your wallet.

The national retail federation says “back to school” and “back to college” spending will top $83 billion nationwide.

That’s for things like backpacks, clothes, shoes and supplies.

It certainly sounds like a lot of money, but experts say it is also a sign the economy is improving and that people are feeling better about it.

On average, parents spend about $240 on clothing, more than $200 on electronics, roughly $130 on shoes, and $114 on school supplies.

