Blumenthal calls for end to “irrational and cruel” deportation policies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the acting head of Homeland Security to end what he called “irrational and cruel” deportation policies.

Blumenthal said in a press release that he “plans to release a letter calling on new Acting Secretary Elaine Duke to review and reverse the inhumane, unwise policies and practices and dedicate Department resources to cases involving individuals with criminal records or other indicators of danger-not parents and spouses who have committed no crime and often have voluntarily appeared at ICE offices in accordance with previous policies.”

The senator will bring up the case of Norwalk mother Nury Chavarria. The Guatemala native was granted a stay for now last week. Blumenthal will also mention Joel Colindres of New Fairfield, who is facing deportation back to Guatemala next month.

Blumenthal will urge Duke to intervene to halt deportation orders in Connecticut cases as well as to protect “Dreamers.”