Car rollover blocks Route 34 westbound in West Haven

Emergency responders on the scene of a car rollover on Route 34 on the New Haven / West Haven line (WTNH / Report-It / Davon Hinnant)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 34 westbound is closed on the New Haven and West Haven border after a car flipped over and crashed into a fence Monday afternoon.

Just after 12:15 p.m., officers responded to Route 34 westbound between Forest Road and Central Avenue on reports of a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle upside down against a utility pole, blocking the westbound lanes.

(WTNH / Report It/ Davon Hinnant)

There is no word yet on any injuries, however West Haven Police did say that the accident did cause some damage to utility poles. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Drivers can turn right onto Central Avenue, then take a left onto Cleveland Road, then take a left onto Forest Road to rejoin Route 34 past the accident location.

