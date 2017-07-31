Clifford Beers Clinic: Helping kids for over 100 years

(WTNH)-Clifford Beers Clinic is a mental health clinic serving children and families in the Greater New Haven area. Their focus is on working with children who have experienced trauma like abuse, neglect, witnessing community violence, and loss of a loved one. They believe that in order to best care for a child, it is necessary to consider and, where appropriate, treat not just the child but the entire family. Care may involve working with one or more additional family members, reviewing the family’s basic needs issues, or connecting with the child’s school and teachers. In this way we can best remove barriers to healing and help the child pursue a healthy, resilient and happy life. The clinic has been around for over 100 years and celebrated a century of service in 2013 while simultaneously kicking off its vision for health and wellness.

Advertisement