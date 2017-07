Related Coverage Torrington students might have a long summer vacation

(WTNH) — Connecticut is getting high marks in a new survey ranking school systems across America.

The study by WalletHub looked at test scores, graduation rates, dropout rates and school safety to compile its list.

Overall, Connecticut ranks 8th in the country.

Topping the list was Massachusetts followed by New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.

The worst ranked school systems in the country were found to be in Louisiana.