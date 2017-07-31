Debate in Senate continuing on labor union concessions deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The House approved the $1.5 billion dollar labor union concessions deal last week, but the debate regarding its passage rages on in the State Senate.

The Senate has been going hot and heavy on this since the late afternoon and is expected to continue into the night.

However, several sources indicate the union concession deal will pass the Senate sometime on Monday night.

We know that the Democratic leadership, including the Governor, are for this deal and all the Republicans oppose it.

There are three Democrats that have raised a lot of questions about the deal. If just one of those Democrats votes against it, it will fail because of the 18-18 split between the two parties.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman will break the tie.

State Senator Gayle Slossberg is one of those wavering Democratic Senators who has already spoken and made it clear she will vote for the deal.

“Obviously, you can decide there are things you like and you don’t like. But there is big savings in this and there are things that are are addressed and the bottom line is that without this agreement we will have a 1.57 billion dollar hole,” said Sen. Slossberg.

That’s about one-third of the projected deficit and appears to be the most compelling reason the Democrats have for voting for it.

