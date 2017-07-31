DEEP identifies Milford man killed in New Haven Harbor boating accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has identified the Milford man who was killed in a boating accident in New Haven Harbor on Saturday night.
At around 10:30 p.m., State EnCon Police, the New Haven Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to a boating accident in Long Island Sound. DEEP says 43-year-old Joseph Regan, of Milford, was operating his 24′ Seaswirl vessel, with his passenger, 47-year-old Robert Ross, of Guilford, when he struck an object. Both Regan and Ross were then ejected from the vessel.
DEEP says Ross swam back to the vessel and radioed for help. Both men were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where Regan was pronounced dead.
The accident remains under investigation by Encon Police.