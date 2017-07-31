DUI arrest made in Prospect crash

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man was arrested on DUI charges after crashing his car into a tree in Prospect on Saturday.

Police say at around 2:22 a.m., 45-year-old Derrick Nelson was traveling south on Scott Road when he lost control of his car, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Officers gave Nelson a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which he failed. Nelson was then charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police say they also located a rifle in the vehicle that they say was seized for safe-keeping.

Nelson was released on $1,500 bond and will appear in court August 14th. It’s unclear if he was injured in the crash.