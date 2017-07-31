East Haven Police search for suspect in attempted bank robbery

By Published:
Surveillance photo fo the Key Bank attempted robbery suspect.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– East Haven Police are searching for the man they say attempted to rob a bank on Monday morning.

Police say at around 9 a.m., a man entered Key Bank, at 245 Main Street, and asked for “all the money.” There were no threats made or weapons displayed or implied. There was also no money taken and police say no one was injured.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. A K-9 attempted to track the man but was unsuccessful.

Police describe the suspect as a tall black male, unshaven, in his 40’s, who was wearing a dark green baseball cap, black sunglasses with red on the sides and a blue t-shirt with the words “No Delay in My Game” in white lettering.

A surveillance photo of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact East Haven Police at 203-468-3820.

