FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Farmington Police officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck.

According to officials, the officer was directing traffic on Monday afternoon when they were hit by the vehicle.

The incident happened in a construction zone on Route 4 near High Street around 11:30 a.m.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

There is no word on if the driver of the dump truck will be facing charges.