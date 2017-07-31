Farmington Police Officer struck by dump truck

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Farmington Police Officer was injured after being struck by a dump truck while directing traffic on Monday morning.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m., an officer was hit by the dump truck while directing traffic in a construction zone on Route 4 near High Street.

The officer received non-life threatening injuries but was transported to the hospital by an ambulance for an evaluation.

The dump truck was inspected by DMV officials and the driver was cited for striking an officer while directing traffic.

The incident remains under investigation.