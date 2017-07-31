Governor Malloy tours Parkville

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Malloy stressed on Monday the importance of keeping good transportation in Connecticut to keep the state moving.

He took a walking tour of the Parkville neighborhood in Hartford highlighting recent improvements thanks to new transit-oriented development projects near the CTfastrak station.

Over the past three years, the Malloy administration has awarded $12 million in grants to cities and towns across the state to encourage the growth of transit-oriented development.

Malloy says Connecticut is hurting itself without a state budget in place and he urged legislators to do that.

He says on the upcoming ballot there will be a vote on a lock box that would keep all funding on transportation in place, something he says is vital to all of Connecticut.

