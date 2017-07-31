JCPenney at Connecticut Post Mall closes

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Say goodbye to the JCPenney at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

The department store officially closed on Monday. The mall had announced the closure back in March.

JCPenney is closing 138 locations nationwide.

The Connecticut Post Mall is now looking at other growth opportunities at a time when malls are struggling as more people shop online instead of at brick and mortar stores.

The mall announced this month that they are adding a Dave and Buster’s in 2018.

