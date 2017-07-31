Man arrested after allegedly flashing drivers in Greenwich

- FILE - Greenwich Police cruiser (Photo: Townofgreenwich.org)

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A 53-year-old man was arrested in Greenwich on Friday after police say he flashed his genitalia at passing cars.

Police say just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Round Hill Road and John Street on a report of a man exposing his genitalia to two separate female drivers.

Police then located Ralph Multari, of Pound Ridge, New York, saying he matched the description given by both women. Police say a drive by identification was held and that Multari was identified as the man in question.

Multari was charged with breach of peace and public indecency. He was released on a $250 bond and will appear in court August 4.

